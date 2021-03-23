The Ministry of Health has confirmed the appearance of clusters of COVID-19 cases in other parts of the country apart from Caroni. This was revealed by the Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram who said the rise in cases is now spilling over into the counties of Victoria, St Patrick and even in St George Central and St George East.
We were joined by President of the Registered Nurses Association Idi Stuart to get his view on this new trend and also, the vaccination process of health-care workers. Have all or the majority of his members received their doses of the Covid-19 vaccination?
"Youth Standing Up Against Racism" is the theme of this year's observance of UN's International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination.
The day is observed annually on March 21st through anti-discrimination campaigns and rallies though most activities would have been conducted virtually as a result of the global pandemic. Locally, the Equal Opportunity Commission is on a media tour to raise awareness and make the public more knowledgeable of their rights as citizens.
What is the EOC's perspective on discrimination as it relates to T&T? Ian Roach- Chairman, Equal Opportunity Commission joined Fazeer to discuss.
We were joined by Senior Superintendent Wayne Mystar to give us some general safety and crime prevention tips. We continue to have reports of serious crime in the media. The Senior Superintendent reiterated some safety tips especially, as we approach a school vacation period and long weekend next week.
Welcome back...it's time for our another round of conversations on Gender-Based Violence. This time we look at it from a health-care perspective. The National Women's Health Survey 2018 showed that, after family and friends, health care workers are the people survivors of GBV most often turn to in Trinidad and Tobago.
Under the Spotlight Initiative, the Pan American Health Organization is working with the Ministry of Health and Regional Health Authorities to develop guidelines for health care workers on good practice in care and support of survivors.
We were joined in studio by Dr. Caroline Allen, Spotlight Initiative Programme Manager, Pan American Health Organization and Janelle Guy-Sampson, Medical Social Worker, Scarborough General Hospital, Tobago.
Let's focus on a event happening on Sunday on TV6 at 8:30 pm and it is hosted by St. Joseph Convent Port of Spain choir. It's entitled 'Songs of Inspiration' and it features several past and present students in a Palm Sunday special. They are inviting donations to assist with upgrades at the school. On April 5th St. Joseph Convent Port of Spain will celebrate its 185th anniversary, making it the oldest school in the country. We were joined by Anna Pounder- Principal of St. Joseph's Convent Port of Spain
Maritza Ramphal - Vice Principal of St. Joseph's Convent Port of Spain.