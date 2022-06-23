Today is budget day for Tobago, and joining us to tell us what can be expected and what the administration of the THA is hoping for is Anslem Richards – Chief Technical Advisor to the Division of Finance. Earlier this year, he told the Morning Edition that Tobago wants to be treated fairly and they want what they are owed.
According to the government, the rise in flour prices is only temporary and measures will be implemented to assist the poor and vulnerable in society. The comments came a day after the National Flour Mills announced an increase in flour prices, which came into effect yesterday.
In its May 2022 Monetary Policy Report, the Central Bank reported that the global economic recovery is likely to slow down as a result of high food and energy prices on account of the Russian/Ukraine crisis and supply shortages stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, which have added to inflationary pressures across many economies.
We are joined by Economist and Lecturer Dr. Roger Hosein via Zoom.
The President of the Supermarkets Association Rajiv Diptee joins us to talk more about the effects and impact of increased flour prices on consumers and supermarket owners. A day after The National Flour Mills passed a 28 per cent price increase to consumers of its flour products, Nutrimix Flour Mills announced today that it would increase the price of its flour products. Nutrimix will apply a 10%-33% increase in the prices for Country Pride and Nutrimix Premium Grade brands effective June 27.
The United National Congress is having its internal election on Sunday, and former People's Partnership Minister Dr. Glenn Ramadharsingh is a candidate for the post of Party Organizer. Dr. Ramadharsingh believes if elected, he has a plan to help assemble old and new followers ahead of the upcoming national elections. He joins us via Zoom this morning.
In this Morning Edition, let's get into some arts and entertainment. The WeBeat festival is back and is happening from Friday until Sunday at the St. James Amphitheatre. Come tomorrow night, Calypso takes centre stage with an event featuring Superblue , Johnny King, Scrunter and many more.
WeBeat St. James Live is indigenous to St. James and has been entertaining the community for the past eighteen years. To tell us more about the events over the three day festival are Keith Simpson, Event Coordinator – Pan Explosion and Anthony Ferguson- President- St. James Improvement Committee.
The Police Social and Welfare Association is gearing up for its internal election come June 27th. There are several teams vying for leadership of the Association with their own vision of how to improve the lives of officers. Today we are joined by team P.E.P. "POLICE EMPOWERMENT PARTY", speaking with us this morning are Anand Ramesar- Ag. Senior Sup. and Nigel Williams -Ag. Sgt. to tell us how they intend to make the Association better.
Today's Morning Edition is wrapping up with some more entertainment and that of the Latin culture. Fiesta Latina T&T / Nacho in Concert is happening on July 31st at St John's Ambulance Hall. It features Grammy Award Winner, Singer & Song Writer NACHO and his Full Band. Tickets are $300 and for VIP it's $500. Pedro Casafranca of Fiesta Latina T&T joins us now.
Antigua's Prime Minister Gaston Browne says if Venezuela sends a shipment of petrol, Antigua and Barbuda will take it, despite tough sanctions on the South American country by the United States. Here's more from ABS News.
