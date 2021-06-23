POLITICAL LANDSCAPE
The Senate has met twice already for the week, discussing various pieces of legislation. On Monday, the Gaming, Gambling and Betting Bill was passed in the Senate without Opposition support. Yesterday the Senate met to discuss matters related to violent incidents against women and girls and also, the financing of the police service. Opposition Senator and Deputy Political Leader of the United National Congress, Jearlean John Joined us.
KWAME TURE MEMORIAL
We were joined by Dr Claudius Fergus, the Director of Education and Research, at the Emancipation Support Committee. He is here to tell us more about the Kwame Ture Memorial Lecture Series that gets underway from Sunday virtually from 5 pm. Kwame Ture was a Trinidad-born civil rights activist and leader of black nationalism in the US in the 1960s. Dr. Rupert Lewis, Professor Emeritus of Political Thought in the Department of Government, UWI, Mona will deliver the feature address, Dr Fergus joined us.
UN PUBLIC SERVICE DAY
Today the World Observes ' UN Public Service Day ' and locally, it's being commemorated under the theme ' Proud to Serve T&T '. The Covid-19 Pandemic has reshaped the way we approached the world of work and forced many of us to adapt to a way of operations with various services now available online.
We have heard about the importance of digitization since the very start of the pandemic and we are happy to have as our next guest, the Minister of Public Administration and Digital Transformation Senator Allyson West.
TECH HUB ISLANDS SUMMIT
The annual Tech Hub Islands Summit takes place from July 5th-7th under the theme ' Now and Beyond '. This is all under the purview of AMCHAM T&T, in a bid to drive the technological and digital advancement locally. AMCHAM has a host of speakers lined up including personnel from Facebook, Google and IBM. We were joined via zoom by the Tech Hub Islands Summit where we heard more by: Nirad Tewarie, CEO AMCHAM T&T and Karen Mc Sween, Marketing Manager - Business Segments, Group Marketing & Communications.
PRIDE MONTH CELEBRATION
Pride Month TT gets underway on Friday until July 25th. Pride celebrations have grown in T&T since official commemorations began in 2018. Joining us to give details on the launch and the theme of this year's observance are Rudolph Hanamji, Co-Founder & Co-Chair PrideTT and Brandy Rodriguez, Founder T&T TransCoalition and Trustee PrideTT.
MET SERVICE ISSUES YELLOW ALERT
The Met Service Adverse Weather Alert continues today until 5 pm, this is due to a passing tropical wave. Our very own Weather Anchor Seigonie Mohammed joined us for an update.