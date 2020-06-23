'Advancing Our Development Agenda' that was the theme of Monday's (22nd June) budget presentation by Deputy Chief Secretary & Secretary of Finance and the Economy Joel Jack. The proposal is to be submitted to Central Government by month end which included, recurrent estimates for fiscal 2020 total $3.26 billion. The $4.71 billion presentation, dedicated its largest share to the Division of Health. The Finance Secretary joined us.
Issues of land and ownership has once again made its way into the parliament, the Government says they are seeking to crack down on illegal transactions. The Attorney General stated that land purchase is one of the ways criminals seek to hide their funds. Former President of the Senate Timothy Hamel-Smith believes that the registration of Deeds Act law mandating the compulsory registration of Agreements for Sale of real property passed in the senate will not give the Government its desired results.
The former President of the Senate joined us for a conversation on the Registration of the Deeds Act.
All that and more including, our regular segment with Acting Superintendent Wayne Mystar,
He's a familiar name in Gospel Music, Joel Prince or J Prince as he's known has been in front of mic and behind the scenes producing for many years. He has a new album entitled 'Seven', J Prince joined us to discuss his new album and we continue our focus on the Arts, this time with the Roots Foundation. They were on the show some months ago at the start of the Pandemic to discuss the event 'Take D Stage'. This Friday they are hosting a part two, under the theme 'Is bLack'. We were joined by Emmanuel Villafana - Teaching Artist Coach and Isaiah John - Teaching Artist Spoken Word.