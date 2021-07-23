The THA Amendment Act is to be proclaimed on Monday, which clears the way for a fresh THA election. The Elections and Boundaries Commission will submit a report within 90 days on the redrawing of electoral boundaries in Tobago, in line with the revised number of seats for the assembly. This was revealed by Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley who hosted a media conference yesterday in Tobago, more from Elizabeth Williams and then we open the lines for you to chime in.
There is never really a good time to experience higher food prices particularly, during a health pandemic that's hurting the economy. Citizens have been commenting on their various observations at supermarkets, mini marts and food outlets, questioning the rational for such decisions. What is the real cause of the extra pinch in your pocket at the supermarkets? President of the Association Rajiv Diptee spoke with us via Zoom.
We focused on the private sector as government has indicated its desire to reopen the retail sector by extending the vaccination drive to members in the sector. D.O.M.A, the Downtown Owners and Merchants Association is now facilitating appointments for the vaccination of owners and staff of the sector through a collaboration with the North West Regional Health Authority. It's open to those eighteen years and over and requests must be made to domapostt@gmail.com.
In yesterday's media briefing by the Prime Minister, we got the views of our guests in our Roundtable Talk. They are two young people from the sister isle. We had Aleah Rianna Holder a youth leader and youth activist, founder of Youth Elevating Youths. She was also the Prime minister in the all female parliament debate in 2020.
Also with us is Alex Job Thomas, an activist, former regional youth parliamentarian and a Student of International Tourism Management at UWI.
We shifted our focus to sport specifically the Caribbean Amateur Junior Golf Championships. It takes place from From July 30th - August 4th. We were joined by representatives, Krishna Samai- Team Manager and someone who has represented T&T before in this tournament Jean Marc Chevrotierie.