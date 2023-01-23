In this episode of Morning Edition, we are joined by Former Attorney General and Attorney at Law Garvin Nicholas to get his perspective on a few things including the Presidency, crime and the state of politics in Trinidad and Tobago. 

With the Carnival Season upon us, parties and fetes are taking place regularly now and there have been a few road accidents as well some of them being fatal.  Joining us this morning is Police Road Safety Coordinator Officer Brent Batson.

Its time for our business breakfast segment and we are speaking with Kionne Phillip, owner of Image of Nature Concepts Ltd and 2 others, Oretta Alleyne, and Nekeisha Carrington.

The Prison Officers Association has raised several issues of concern over safety and security of its members over the years and today they are speaking out again. This time Head of the Association Ceron Richards is concerned that the Public Service Commission is undermining the Prison Service.

Opposition MP Anita Haynes is with us now to discuss inclusive education as well as the education of migrant children and the politics of the day. 

Thank you to all of our guests for joining us today, join us at 8:30pm for ME Prime. See you tomorrow but in the mean time we leave you with this image the Caroni Bird Sanctuary.

