In this episode of Morning Edition, Allan Ferguson joined us as Scrap Iron Dealers are still calling for the full reopening of operations following a shutdown by government last year.
The action was taken in order to treat with several incidents of theft by dealers or persons affiliated with scrap iron dealers. Today President of the representing Association Allan Ferguson joins us to tell us what is the latest development ahead of his news conference later today.
We are joined by former head of the United Farmers Union Shiraz Khan to discuss the issue of food sustainability and development of the local Agri-sector.
The Green Market has always celebrated the Carnival season by highlighting the country's traditions. In previous years, it brought Carnival characters to enchant patrons, visitors and especially children.
This year it's adding a focus on the flavors that make T&T's food so diverse and so unlike any other cuisine in the world. Joining us today are Vicki-Ann Assevero- Green Market Santa Cruz founder and Natasha Hanif, one of the market vendors.
Goodwill Industries is a non profit organization which has dedicated itself to providing employment and academic training to persons with physical and mental disabilities. To speak with more about the work they have been doing is Barbara T Alleyne.
It's time to open the lines to get hear from you our viewers at 623-1711 ext 1995.
Thank you to all of our guests for joining us today, we wish you a safe weekend but in the mean time we leave you with this live update Store Bay.