Almost two months of the year gone already and many in the Trinidad business community say, they have not seen much change economically though restrictions have been relaxed. Is it the same for those in Tobago, here's the view of the Tobago Business Chamber President Martin George on these matters including the safe zone initiative and what does the chamber think about the October Tobago Carnival.

CARNIVAL NOT PRACTICAL SAYS TTCIC TOBAGO Carnival is not a major priority to the country at this time as it is not practical, so says the Tobago Business Chamber. Chairman Martin George says he does not understand why the government wants to have a half-baked Carnival 2022 when there are more pressing issues like the vaccination of children and their safe return to school to consider.

In this, Artiste's Forum, this steelpan musician continues to be one of the champions of this younger generation of our national instrument. He not only plays but composes music. Last Christmas Joshua Regrello released ' De Panmandero' a steelpan parang soca , he's released music for the carnival season ' Play Panman Play' and now, he's getting ready to host a concert event on Carnival Tuesday. Tickets are $200. and $250 , the show begins at 8 pm and he is here to tell us more.