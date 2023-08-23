Morning Edition: 23rd August 2023

This morning we are chatting with Trinidad and Tobago' High Commissioner to Guyana Conrad Enill to discuss the TT /Guyana Relations and its impact on both countries.
Calibra Solutions Limited, one of the Caribbean's leading information technology consultancies, has partnered with the dark web intelligence company Searchlight Cyber to help organizations to combat cybercrime emanating from the dark web.To share more about it with us is Calibra CEO George Whyte.
Switching gears now, let's talk about the Africian Entertainment Awards. With us live on set to tell us more about it and the decision to come to Trinidad and Tobago this year are African Entertainment Awards USA President - Dominic Tamin AND Ambassador for the Caribbean, ii-Kaya Ises.
Welcome to the TV6 Bowl them Out Cricket Show with our host Serjio Du Four. Here's what we have planned for you today, The Trinbago Knight Riders share their thoughts on the start of the tournament and what can we expect when the tournament reaches T&T.
Now every time the Caribbean Premier League comes around, there are some moments that permanently reside in our memory. Some to make you laugh, others to make you cry and some downright inspirational, blood pumping memories. It's for this reason we bring to you a new segment which captures these moments when they happen before, during or after matches. It's our Sunshine Moment. On this occasion James Saunders got it right!.
Well opening the innings is not an easy task. These players are required to take the shine off the ball and set the platform for the innings. Some are more aggressive than others and as a result they play different roles. To tell us more about that position is West Indies opener Kjorn Ottley. We caught up with him as he was giving a few tips to some youngsters.
That's it for the TV6 bowl them out show. Thank you for staying with us, join us again for tomorrow another episode.