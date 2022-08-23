We are now joined by Economist, Dr. Bhoe Tewarie to get his view on the collaboration between Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana with regard to oil & and agriculture. There are many who believe it is a step in the right direction and there are some skeptics. Let's hear from Dr. Tewarie who is also a former Minister of Planning, to get his perspective.
We are joined by the President of the Scrap Iron Dealers Association Allan Ferguson to tell us about their motorcade planned for tomorrow, Wednesday 24th. Over the past few days scrap iron dealers have been engaged in protests burning debris and blocking roads in a bid to get Government to remove the 6 month ban on the industry.
The Joint Trade Union Movement has lent its support to the dealers saying that the move of the govt is unfair and has put many out of work . Today we are joined by the President of the Scrap Iron Dealers Association, Allan Ferguson.
The eighteenth edition of the Caribbean Internet Governance Forum gets going virtually from tomorrow and will feature the Caribbean Youth IGF Workshop in collaboration with Small Island Developing States.
The CIGF is a regional, multi-stakeholder forum initiated by the Caribbean Telecommunications Union and the CARICOM Secretariat in 2005.
To tell us more about these activities are Nigel Cassimire, Deputy Secretary-General Caribbean Telecommunications Union, Tariq Mohammed Radio Engineer Consultant International Telecommunication Union and Cherie Lagakali, Senior Advisor Pacific Cyber Policy and Communications Global Forum on Cyber Expertise Fiji.
We are now joined by Sgt. Ancil Forde on set to discuss some public safety tips to help reduce the opportunities of them becoming victims of crime.
Lets chat now with Reginald Vidale, Chairman of the National Steelband Heroes Hall of Fame Foundation. On August 31st , when the country celebrates 60 years of Independence, the National Steelpan Heroes Hall of Fame Foundation will be hosting an Awards and Induction ceremony at the Central Bank Auditorium.
Mr . Vidale says the idea of the Foundation was conceptualized by him many years ago and it is now being brought to reality. The Motto: Honoring Excellence and Competence and the Mission Statement We aim to recognize and celebrate the Heroes of the Steel Bands of Trinidad and Tobago.
"Open Heaven" is an upcoming gospel event at Shaw Park Complex happening on Sunday 28th. It begins at 5:30 pm , tickets cost $150.00, and features some well known voices locally and regionally. We are joined by Positive who is also on the cast.
