Public Workers at 50 %
A fifty percent rotation for the public service in now in effect, as part of the country's preventative Covid-19 measures. Let's get the view of Watson Duke, he is the President of Public Services Association and the National Trade Union Centre. We will also squeeze in some questions on the Parliamentary Joint Select Committee responsible for the Tobago Self Government bill who release its finding in a video of the weekend and are due to begin consultations next week.
Police Association On Covid & New Minister
We have quite a few topics to discuss with our next guests, from Covid-19 additional measures to a New Minister of National Security and Comments made by the Commissioner of Police at a media briefing. We were joined by the President and General Secretary of the Social and Welfare Association for the TTPS, Inspector Gideon Dickson and Sgt. Ancil Forde General Secretary, TTPSSWA.
Infertility Awareness Week
All this week you may have seen the newspaper articles by the Trinidad and Tobago IVF and Fertility Centre on National Infertility Awareness Week. An abnormal sperm is the cause of most infertility cases in T&T with the ivf saying it is found in 60% of men. Today is the final day of observance and we were joined by Dr. Catherine Minto-Bain Medical Director, Consultant Gynecologist and Reproductive Medicine Specialist, TTIVF & Fertility Centre.
Contender Birthday Bash
Let's tell you about a virtual birthday bash that's happening on Monday to celebrate the life and music of Mark John, better known as Contender on his 70th birthday. The event will be live streamed on WACK FM’s YouTube page and features some of Calypso's favourites, we were joined by the man himself as well as Phillip ' Black Sage; Murray- Veteran Calypso/Multiple Extempo Monarch.
TV6 On the Ground
The eruptions from the La Soufriere volcano are far from over as there are reports of explosions occurring on the island yesterday. Our Journalist Alicia Boucher and Camerawoman Kerry Patrick are in the green zone; Alicia joined us now.