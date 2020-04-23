We took a look at the political landscape, Movement For Social Justice Political Leader David Abdulah was our guest.
Also on the show we linked up with T&T national Kadeem Monsegue a cruise ship worker with Royal Caribbean, he's currently a few hundred miles off Galveston Texas. More than 100 cruise ships are stranded off the US, affecting approximately 95,000 people. Kadeem chatted with us and shared his experience facing the Covid-19 pandemic at sea.
In our Artiste Forum segment, Muhammed Muwakil of Freetown Collective.
