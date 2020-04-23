We took a look at the political landscape, Movement For Social Justice Political Leader David Abdulah was our guest.

Also on the show we linked up with T&T national Kadeem Monsegue a cruise ship worker with Royal Caribbean, he's currently a few hundred miles off Galveston Texas. More than 100 cruise ships are stranded off the US, affecting approximately 95,000 people. Kadeem chatted with us and shared his experience facing the Covid-19 pandemic at sea.

In our Artiste Forum segment, Muhammed Muwakil of Freetown Collective.

We want to thank you for sharing your videos with us, while you're home staying safe for our #TV6METRINBAGOYUHNICE Pandemic Challenge.

No Apology For Inconvenience

Minister of National Security Stuart Young says all measures taken by the Government to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus are in the best interest of each and every citizen.

C19 Shelter Open For The Homeless

Sixty homeless persons can now be off the streets, if they so desire. This is as a result of the completion of a temporary COVID-19 shelter at the Riverside Plaza Carpark.