Monday's daring heist at Pennywise Super Centre, La Romaine, claimed the lives of two security officers, left one in critical condition as well as four suspects shot dead by police.
Today we are chatting with President of the Greater San Fernando Business Chamber Kiran Singh to talk about how this incident has impacted business in the area, the emotional and psychological effects on workers, the security concerns concern of the chamber and what they would like to see in Monday's budget, particularly with regard to treating with crime.
We now open the lines to get your thoughts on crime and the deadly robbery at Pennywise Super center in south Trinidad that resulted in the murder of 2 security guards, both fathers of 2 and left one female security officer fighting for her life at hospital.
The suspects who were later killed by police were said to be carry high powered rifles. A 9yr old boy was also reportedly wounded during the incident. What are your thoughts on the state of TT and on the embolden actions of the criminal element? Call us at 612-1711 ext 1995 to share your views.
We are joined by Justice Winston Anderson – Judge & Chair, the CCJ Caribbean Academy for Law. He is here to tell us more about the First Hemispheric Meeting of Regional Courts scheduled to begin today and concludes on Friday at the Hyatt Regency.
Several guests are expected to be in attendance including; the Presidents of the Central American Court of Justice and Chief Justice Ivor Archie. Justice Anderson joins us now on set, thank you for being with us.
Nicole Dyer-Griffith, Chair of O2N Foundation and Richard Young, Creative Director are here to tell us about ' The Power of Four Score' . It's a free event at the Hyatt Regency from this Sunday, our guests are here to share all the details.
When was the last time you had a good family night of board games ?. Well for many...this was a norm when it came to family entertainment before the advancement of technology. Inspired by the local children's game "Boy, Girl, Animal, Place, Thing, Tv Show", Six in 60 tasks individual players or teams to name things in six categories within one minute.
Julien Neaves, CEO- Dinner Table Games is here to share the details via zoom.
This is how we wrap up today's show but before we go here is the weather update.
FOR THE PERIOD: Today until Midnight
room TRINIDAD,TOBAGO & THE Windward Islands
Partly cloudy/cloudy periods with showers. There is also a medium (60%) chance of isolated thunderstorm activity.
Tonight will be generally settled apart from lingering showers over few areas. Adverse Weather Alert #2 (Yellow Level) is in effect and
We invite you to join us from 8:30 this evening for ME PRIME and leave you with this image captioned - "cloud formation, Gulf of Paria".