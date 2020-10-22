On the show, we got various perspectives in our post budget panel discussion with MP Anita Haynes, Vishnu Charran - President of the Chaguanas Chamber of Commerce and David Abdulah –Leader of the Movement for Social Justice.
As we face a new normal in the midst of the COVID-19 global pandemic, the International Organization for Migration (IOM), a UN agency, is taking the opportunity to reflect on where the UN's work needs to go under these new circumstances. IOM recognises that one of the major issues facing T&T and many other UN Member States is migration. IOM's mandate is to help its member states with migration. Engaging us in discussion and to sharing its efforts in assisting T&T, we were joined by Jewel Ali, of the Head of Office - Project Coordinator for IOM in Port of Spain.
Leslie-Ann Wills-Caton - General Manager, FilmTT and Lorraine O'Connor - Local Facilitator of Amazing Race and Producer joined us via zoom and gave their perspectives on the future of the Film Industry in T&T, following the budget presentation and also the fate of carnival film projects.
Now in its third year, the Inter-American Development Bank has open the call for applications to the prestigious President's Awards for Service Excellence and Innovation in the Public Sector. The deadline to apply is October 30th and the winners will be announced in an awards ceremony in December. We were joined by Ms. Rocío Medina - Bolívar/Country Manager - Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and Dr. Jeetendra Khadan - Senior Economist - Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).