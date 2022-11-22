In this episode of Morning Edition, we discuss the Commission of Enquiry probing the Paria diving tragedy which resumed yesterday in Port of Spain.
The commission is expected to do a site view of the sunken hyper-baric chamber, which was attached to the sealine where four LMCS divers lost their lives on February 25.
Today we open the lines to hear your thoughts on whether or not, you believe the truth will be uncovered and if the families will have closure and justice... but first here is a package from Senior Reporter, Urvashi Tiwarie Roopnarine from our 7pm major newscast last evening.
Today we are chatting with President of the Scrap Iron Dealers Association Allan Ferguson and Nancy Pierre, an Association member about his continued plea for govt to lift the ban on the industry.
However today he will focus on Mr. Ferguson's plan to seek assistance from the government's of India and China to persuade the local authorities.
The government of TT imposed a 6 month ban on the scrap iron industry in August due to frequent incidents of robbery and vandalism, since then, there have been many protests by the dealers calling on the state to reconsider.
Sgt. Ancil Forde is here to tell us more about the role of the public in law enforcement. The TTPS maintains that the assistance of the public in the fight against crime is crucial and Sgt. Forde is here to tell us how we can cooperate with the police to create a safer society.
SWMCOL is seeking to empower communities through specific initiatives and they are beginning in Caroni. Their target is the Caroni River watercourse and the removal of waste to reduce the the instances of flooding.
It's scheduled for November 26th and then on December 3rd, SWMCOL will host an Environmental Community Fair, focusing on pollution-awareness, conservation, and preservation practices.
This initiative is in collaboration with residents and regional councillor in the area, who recently conducted an exercise of their own removing over 200 bags of plastic bottles from the river. Joining us via zoom are Selma Elie Corporate Communications Specialist, Mitra Ramnath Community Representative Railway Road Caroni and Richard Rampersad Councillor for St. Augustine South/Piarco/St. Helena.
Let's get into some Christmas Spirit as we are now joined by Edwin Ayoung aka Crazy, born 1944. He is a Calypsonian, Soca parang singer and all round Musical Artist.
Today we will be discussing his new parang song "Family", the history of parang soca and some performances he has lined up to take the local artform to the world.... also joining us is Artiste Joseph Williams who will be sharing his song "Celebrating the birth", and what inspired him to create it.
