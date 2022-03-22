A probe has been ordered and a review of the existing security measures in the nation's prisons following the escape of 5 inmates Golden Grove prison in Arouca on Sunday night. The investigation was ordered by Acting Prisons Commissioner Deopersad Ramoutar.
Last evening Kurien Douglas, 25, and Shaquille Drayton, 30, were arrested at 7.45 p.m. and 8.20 p.m. respectively in Dinsley and Tacarigua. They join Theon Thomas, 23, who was held at around 4.30 p.m. on Monday at a home in Mt Dor, and Kevin Jagdeo, 32, who was recaptured in the Trincity community shortly after his escape. One prisoner remains at large.With us this morning to discuss this incident is Acting Prison Commissioner Ramoutar.
Let's now give you an update to a story we carried last evening by Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh regarding an outbreak of rabies ravaging livestock in Barrackpore in recent weeks. Farmers told our reporter today that close to 40 cattle have died as a result ..and ministry of agriculture officials have been advising them to get vaccinated against the deadly disease.
Joining us now via Zoom is Dr Saed Rahman- Director of Veterinary Public Health at the Ministry of Health.
As we continue to deal with the twists and turns of life and whether we admit it or not, there are times our mental health may be in need of a good boost. Our next guest has often said on this programme that we are a traumatized society and have yet to find ways to collectively deal with the problem.
Hanif Benjamin joins via Zoom, he is a Clinical Therapist & Clinical Traumatologist and also the President & Chief Executive Officer of The Centre For Human Development Limited.
It's not just good enough to secure your own home especially when living within a community. The concept of neighbours looking out for one another is one the TTPS endorses as it strengthens community relations. Incidents of crime remain high and now with escaped prisoners on the loose, let's hear from Acting Senior Superintendent Wayne Mystar on how we can remain vigilant and help protect our communities while maintaining the law.
A march to highlight issues in the country goes awry when members of the women's arm of the United National Congress and ex-Caroni (1975) Ltd workers clash in Chaguanas on Sunday morning. Parties from both sides claim the other side pushed and encroached on them. A police investigation is now underway. With us this morning to give his perspective on the situation is Attorney at Law and President General of the All Trinidad General Workers Trade Union, Nirvan Maharaj. Mr. Maharaj says while he was not intimately involved in the clash he understands the frustration of the workers and time is passing them by. He wants to see the completion and distribution land leases and the end of this long outstanding issue for the Caroni workers.
International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, is observed 21 March (yesterday)each year. This year the United Nations said the 2022 edition of the International Day focuses on the theme "VOICES FOR ACTION AGAINST RACISM". It says this edition aims, in particular, at: highlighting the importance of strengthening meaningful and safe public participation and representation in all areas of decision-making, to prevent and combat racial discrimination; reaffirming the importance of full respect for the rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly and of protecting civic space.
We chat with the Director of Legal Services at the Equal Opportunities Commission Haran Ramkaransingh, to find out some of the work the Commission has been doing in its fight against discrimination and to get his perspective on how, those issues can be addressed and improved locally. We will also touch a little on World Down syndrome day which was also observed yesterday.
Businesswoman Makeisha Hartley who describes herself as Strong…. Driven and Resilient. She has been an Entrepreneur for the past seventeen years and admists that she's made some mistakes along the way. Ms. Hartley is the founder of the Abundance Market and says her biggest achievement is being the mother of her two girls, she joins us again in this morning's edition.