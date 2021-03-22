A Joint Select Committee hearing on National Security was held exactly one week ago and, revealed some worrying trends in the nation's prisons. According to Acting Commissioner of Prisons Dereck Pulchan, there are seventeen gangs operating within the Prison System. Mr. Pulchan also told of that drones being flown over prison walls to drop off marijuana for inmates. A couple days later the Prison Officer's Association held a media conference, calling for improvements in what they describe as basic security measures. President Ceron Richards says there is no alarm system at the Maximum Security Prison and the National Security Minister Stuart Young has not delivered on that promise.
We were joined by Prisons Officer's Association President Ceron Richards and Lester Walcott the General Secretary.
The government continues to face criticisms over the Covax facility which is yet to come on stream. According to the today's Express, Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley responded to a column by former planning and development minister Dr Bhoendradatt Tewarie in the Guardian which stated that Caribbean countries should speak out on wealthier countries hoarding the vaccines.
Yello Media Group has launched a new region-wide Caribbean business, "Imagine Digital", that aims to keep Caribbean businesses abreast of the rapidly advancing digital marketing revolution. We were joined by Dominic de Bourg- Digital Media Sales Consultant to tell us more about this initiative and its role in helping Caribbean businesses deal with the challenges poses by the COVID-19 pandemic.
In December last year, the Khair Foundation unveiled its million dollar plan to assist the most vulnerable impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. They've recently launched phase two of that project that offers free distribution of medication to those who are unable to purchase at this time.
The foundation is supported by the Islamic Development Bank based in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. We were joined via Zoom by Imtiaz Mohammed - President of the Khair Foundation and Ridwan Mohammed - Director of the Khair Foundation.