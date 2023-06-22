In this episode of Morning Edition, former UNC member Taharqua Obika, now turned PNM joins us to discuss his new political path and his reasons for this decision.
The Joint trade Union Movement has called for a minimum wage increase from $17.50 to $30 but while some agree some say it may make things more difficult. To give us his perspective on the call is President of the Tunapuna Business Chamber Ramon Gregorio.
It's now time to open the lines to hear from you our viewers call us at 623-1711 ext 1995.
We are talking rum now, that's Ten to One rum with its founder Marc Farrell.
Now to some entertainment and the Limitless event. Our guest Shurnelle Spencer now joins us.
A health fair is about to be held for residents of Maloney. With us this morning is Councillor Stephan Wattley and First Elder of SD Church Jayden St Hill.
Thank you to all of our guests for joining us. Tune in for M.E PRIME this evening. As we go we leave you with this view from Store Bay Tobago.