In a statement issued over the weekend, ATTORNEY General Reginald Armour, SC, says he was never given an opportunity to correct the record in the Miami courts, when he realized the extent of his involvement.
He insisted he never tried to mislead the Miami court in any way when he spoke of his role in Kuei Tung's defense over a decade ago.
In an affidavit, in response to a motion by Kuei Tung to strike out the US lawsuit, Armour claimed he played a minimal role as the defendants' lawyer in TT, which was limited to "legal research and taking notes", and said that he did not recall at the time the level of his involvement in the case. To give his perspective on the matter today is Former Ag, Garvin Nicholas.
The countdown continues for 'Digimark: Hitting the Mark', an event specifically geared towards entrepreneurs of micro, small and medium businesses. A group of expert speakers are on the lineup to share their knowledge and to help you navigate the ever-changing technological landscape from an informed perspective.
Digimark: Hitting the Mark gets underway by June 30th and is a two-day event. This is being hosted by the Chamber of Industry and Commerce and executed by their Nova Committee. You can check with website at www.chamber.org.tt to get yourself registered and we are joined by three people involved in the conference to give us more details.
Via Zoom we have , Anna Chamely – Member , Nova Committee of the T&T at the Chamber of Industry & Commerce, Golda Lee Bruce, Communications Specialist, Caribbean Country Dept. – IDB -Platinum Sponsor and Bradley Ramcharan, Director B2B FLOW Business – who is a Diamond Sponsor of the event.
We are now joined by the Marketing Intelligence Officer at NP Glendon Powell to tell us all about their new lightweight cylinders and the benefits for TT. Glendon Powell is currently employed as Marketing Intelligence Officer at National Petroleum. He has had a wealth of experience working in varied sectors of sales, marketing, education, IT, distribution, oil and energy both in the Caribbean region.
The Police Social and Welfare Association is gearing up for its internal election come June 27th. There are several teams vying for leadership of the Association with their own vision of how to improve the lives of officers.
Today we are joined by team P.E.P. "POLICE EMPOWERMENT PARTY". Speaking with us this morning are Anand Ramesar- Ag. Senior Sup. and Nigel Williams -Ag. Sgt. to tell us how they intend to make the Association better.
Effective tomorrow (Wednesday) consumers will have to pay more for their flour purchases. This is as National Flour Mills Limited (NFM) announced on Tuesday that there will be a 33 per cent increase in the wholesale price of flour, with a suggested increase averaging 28 per cent on the retail price of flour.
The increase is set to take effect from Wednesday (June 22). According to NFM, while it has been able to secure sufficient wheat stocks to guarantee that Trinidad and Tobago has an adequate supply of flour for the remainder of 2022, the cost of wheat to NFM has increased by a further 49 per cent in 2022, due to the ongoing war in Ukraine.
