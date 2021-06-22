POSSIBLE SECOND CASE OF VACCINE BLOOD DISORDER
The Ministry of Health is investigating a second possible case of a COVID vaccine-induced blood disorder, almost one month after the first case was reported. This was confirmed by Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram during yesterday's Ministry of Health's virtual news conference. Dr. Parasram also noted that " the side effect profile has been very good for both vaccines utilised in Trinidad and Tobago with those two instances of severe complications, which are rare".
When the issue about possible blood clots and Covid-19 vaccines surfaced, we had Geneticist and Associate Professor of Biotechnology at UTT Dr. Nicole Ramlachan explain exactly who can be at risk and what you should do, if you have serious concerns. We thought it best to invite her back with us again today.
HAVE YOUR SAY
I'm Ardene Sirjoo and we invited your calls on the Caribbean Airlines matter. We wanted to hear from you.
CAL FIRST QUARTER RESULTS
we are continuing our focus on Caribbean Airlines. According to some, this was written in the stars following a border closure for over one year. Caribbean Airlines, though operational in other territories and on the domestic route is now unable to continue business as usual according to a media release.
The airline announced that Four Hundred and fifty people will be retrenched and revealed over 25 million US Dollars in losses for the first quarter in this year in its unaudited financial results. We got the perspective on this from Economist Dr. Roger Hosein.
TTPS INFORMATION DRIVE
Issues relating to safety and security continue to be a concern even during the pandemic. Speaking of the pandemic, the TTPS continues to be affected as today another officer is reported to have succumbed to the virus. How is the TTPS balancing that area of safety while keeping the nation secure? Senior Superintendent Wayne Mystar joined us.
HOW TO EFFECT
We were joined by Candice Marie Andrews a Member of Drama Making a Difference. You may know the organization for their many outreach initiatives but this time, they are focusing on a Masterclass series. It's aimed at helping you to transition your events to a virtual platform so that persons can continue to operate smoothly during the pandemic. It's on this Sunday from 2 pm and Ms. Andrews joined us to give more details.
GAMBLING CONTROL BILL
It was just about one month ago, we highlighted the ' Responsible Gambling Campaign ‘spearheaded by the organization Eye on Dependency in collaboration with the National Lotteries Control Board. Last evening, The Gambling, Gaming and Betting Bill was passed in the Senate without the support of the six Opposition Senators who abstained.
While Gambling is a worldwide form of entertainment there are concerns particularly, during a harsh economic climate about the impact on the family life. Does the Bill adequately address those concerns? we were joined by Natasha Nunez and Garth St. Clair of Eye on Dependency for a conversation on the Bill and more.