The Scrap Iron Dealers Association says there are some in the industry who do not care for its progress and development. President Allan Fergusson was addressing the issue of some scrap yards engaging in the purchase of materials they know to be stolen. Yesterday he said he would not call names but those hampering the industry know who they are and if nothing is done to stop it he will take action. Today Mr. Ferguson joins us to elaborate more on the situation.
We take a return to our dialogue with Mr. Fergusson.
We are joined by Dr. David R. Williams, he is currently the Norman Professor of Public Health and Chair, Department of Social and Behavioral Sciences, at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. He is also a Professor of African and African American Studies and Sociology at Harvard University. Previously, he was a professor at Yale University and the University of Michigan.
Currently he is a member of the Oakwood University board. Since 2014, he has also served as an Associate director of Health Ministries of the General Conference of Seventh-day Adventists. We will also be speaking with Dr. Colwick Wilson, President of THE UNIVERSITY OF THE SOUTHERN CARIBBEAN will be with him sharing his plans for synergy between other international academic institutions and USC. He will be the coordinator of this program.
Through simple innovation and design Quasland Media Group Ltd has created an opportunity for organizations whether small, medium or large to interact directly with the hundreds of thousands of persons who utilize public transportation services everyday. This marketing approach provides our clients with a guaranteed, 100% contact rate with the traveling populations regardless of the duration or destination of their journeys, along various routes. To tell us more we have the man behind it all, Abraham Sutherland.
The Tobago Heritage Festival officially returns to the island from July 22nd to August 1st 2022. Under the theme "Reflect, Rebirth, Rejoice- Reigniting the Flames of our Legacy," the Festival promises to be a celebration of Tobago's cultural tapestry and heritage through folklore, song and dance, artisan creations, and theatrical presentations.
The 2022 Festival will consist of eleven flagship events and activities produced by the Tobago Festivals Commission, in collaboration with the Division of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation, the Tobago Performing Arts Company, and the Shaw Park Complex, and the various host village.
Thank you for viewing and do have a safe weekend and we invite you to join us for another Morning Edition on Monday at 6 a.m. We leave you with this closing image titled, 'A CALM AND BEAUTIFUL TNT' from Shinese Charles.