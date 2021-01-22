We came to you live from Mt. Irvine Bay Hotel and thanked the staff and management for hosting the TV6 crew.

We focused on the Tobago House of Assembly election of the show and our guests from the political landscape will share their perspectives ahead of the poll.

On the show was Farley Augustine- Deputy Political Leader of the PDP, Parlatuvier / L'Anse Fourmi, Independent candidate Dr. Denise Tsoiafatt-Angus, Scarborough/Calder Hall and PNM candidate Tracy Davidson-Celestine, Lambeau/ Signal Hill.

