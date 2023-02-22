In this episode of Morning Edition, Vicar General of the Archdiocese of POS, Father Martin Sirju joined us to tell us about the observance of the Lent, its significance and what he hopes it brings to the nation this year.
We are joined by Former energy Minister Kevin Ramnarine to discuss Petrotrin, the government's attempts to sell it and how it affects the economic future of the country.
It's the 2023 The Barrack Yard Tent Experience. This year's theme focuses on the social conversation about Trinidad and Tobago's local Chinese Community and the contributions they continuously make to our National Identity.
With us live on set to discuss more about it are Louris Lee Sing- Comedian and Helina Chin Lee -Chinese Fan Dancer who will perform her craft for us a little later.
Soca Artiste Turner is with us now to tell us about his Carnival Cooldown event and later he will perform one of his song for us.
