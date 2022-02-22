Report by the Committee tasked to investigate the factors contributing to clinical outcomes of Covid-19 patients has listed staff and drug shortages as well as an unhealthy population as some of the challenges the public health-care system encountered in its management of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The findings also revealed that the admissions, discharge and transfer policies for Covid-19 patients are within the ambit of international best practice especially as recommended by the World Health Organization. Let's get the View of Idi Stuart the President of the Registered Nurses Association, who is in Tobago but still took the time to join us.
n Friday the Attorney General said Cabinet is yet to approve the draft legislation on the vaccination policy for public sector workers. Versions of the proposed legislation will be handed to the Prime Minister upon his return from Qatar and a subsequent address will be made on the matter. Government has so far had two proposed implementation dates that had to pushed back to facilitate talks on the matter. The Joint Trade Union Movement will be hosting its own discourse tomorrow via a webinar entitled 'Vaccine Mandates and Implications for Workers in the Workplace'.
Trevor Johnson Assistant Secretary of JTUM joins us now via Zoom, we will also get the union's take on workers reporting for duty Carnival Monday and Tuesday. The Ministry of Education has out forward a circular indicating that classes are scheduled as normal, have unions received any correspondence from other employers?
While it's still just a taste of carnival for 2022 we cannot stress enough the safety and security tips for those participating in the festivities. Let's hear from Senior Superintendent Wayne Mystar,have officers had any cause to intervene at any of these safe zone events and is there a reduction in the number of people flouting the Covid-19 regulations.
Let's tell you about a Caribbean Yard Campus programme that begins on March 5th and concludes on March 30th 2023. The twelve month programme focuses on training and certification, we are joined by Lari Richardson a member of Peter Minshall's Callaloo Company and the Asst. Coordinator for 'Earth to Sky' , Chelsea Sinanan who is one of the 13 candidates completing the current cycle of the course and Rawle Gibbons, Programme Director, Caribbean Yard Campus.
'Talk ABout It' is the latest single from Dwayne 'Stoutie' Labarrie who relaunched is career in 2019 after being a part of 2000s boy group Surge.With the band no longer in existence Stoutie is focusing on writing and singing his own music.