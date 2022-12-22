What is your 2023 wish or outlook for T&T ? Please share your views with us.
Former Police Commissioner Gary Griffith says he feels vindicated by the Appeal Court's ruling with regard to the issue of the FUL report. On December 13th, 2022, the High Court granted Mr Griffith an interim injunction preventing Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley from laying the executive summary or any part of that Report before the Parliament of Trinidad and Tobago or otherwise publishing any portion of the contents of same.
The Prime Minister immediately appealed the High Court's ruling and yesterday. The Appeal Court modified the injunction granted to former police commissioner Gary Griffith and the Prime Minister Rowley was ordered to pay 75-percent of Griffith's legal cost.
The celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ occurs annually on December 25th and is a special time for the Christian community.
Marked with giving and special times of consecration, the sacrifice , faith and love shown in the Christ child's story is one we can all emulate.
Coming out of the pandemic, the sporting world has been making full use of the time. Here in Caribbean, a number of events have been hosted including, the inaugural Caribbean Games hosted by Guadeloupe. Immediate Past-President of the Caribbean Association of National Olympic Committees Brian Lewis joins us on set.
