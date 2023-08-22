Morning Edition: 22nd August 2023

In this episode of Morning Edition, Political Scientist Dr. Maukesh Basdeo gives his perspective on the concerns raised over a rejected ballot in the Lengua Indian Walk and the subsequent calling of a new election by the EBC.
The Public Relations Association of TT is hosting an NGO's conference. The conference is gathering of industry professionals, thought leaders, and experts in the field of communications. Under the theme "Communications Conversations," To tell us more are Assoc. President LaShaun Ramdin and Leisel Douglas the Event Coordinator.
Joining us live on set is Police Media Ambassador Sgt. Ancil Forde. Given the spate of home invasions of which stolen property is then sold to members of the public through different avenues we will discuss the offence of Receiving Stolen Goods equal to larceny.
In this episode of Bowl Them Out, we will look at Wednesday's clash between the Jamaica Tallawahs and St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots, hear what the groundsmen had to say from St. Lucia and we have an interview with a record holder.
I am your host, Serjio Du Four.
Also joining us this morning via Zoom is Head Coach and President of Central Zone Cricket Club Richard Ramkisoon. Central were the Champions of the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board T20 Festival.
So the St. Lucia Kings match is still a talking point. The match was called off, not because of rain but rather for safety reasons according to Commentator Darren Ganga.
So James Saunders is in St. Lucia and he spoke to the Groundsmen about their challenges getting the field ready for the postponed match.
Raul Ali is a super CPL fan and South East Under 19 Captain. Let's hear what this youth has to say about the Caribbean Premier League.
Welcome our guest West Indies opener Kjorn Ottley to give his perspective on T20 cricket.
That's it for the TV6 Bowl Them Out show. Thank you for staying with us and join us again for tomorrow another episode.