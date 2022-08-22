We are now joined by the President of the Trinidad and Tobago Agricultural Society, Daryl Rampersad to get his perspective on the just concluded Agri Expo. It has been described as a huge success by the Government.
The President of Suriname has also offered land to other Caribbean countries for farming in his Suriname, in an effort to reduce the food import bill. There have also been calls for more farmers in Trinidad and Tobago. Let's chat with him now and give his views.
Today, we are joined by the President of the Fathers Association Rhondall Feeles after a 7 year old girl was reportedly strangled by her mother over the weekend. According to the Express Newspaper, her bruised body was found in a house in Palo Seco on Friday night. She was identified as Mckenzie Hope Rechia.
The mother, who police said suffered from a mental disorder, told the religious leader that her daughter was unresponsive and she needed him to accompany her to their home. The child was later found dead. Let's speak now with Mr. Feeles about the situation.... mental illness, depression, parenting, safety of minors etc.
t's time for our Business Breakfast segment with the support of Value Optical, thank you again for your partnership. We put the focus on Export Centres Company Limited and two upcoming events on August 27th and 31st. ECCL is a state agency responsible for the development of the Craft Sector.
To give us details on the upcoming events we are joined by Kaisha Ince Interim Chief Executive Officer and Sa'Nia Carasquero Business Development Manager.
The Little Carib Theatre and Folkhouse is continuing its concert series and this time, they are honouring the late great veteran calypsonian Seadley "Penguin" Joseph. 'What Sweet In Goat Mouth ' takes place on Saturday at 6 pm, just two days after Penguin would have celebrated his 80th birthday.
Tickets are priced at $150. and will feature performances by Penguin's son - Krisson "Seraphim" Joseph, his nephew, two-time Calypso Monarch - Roderick "Chuck" Gordon and many more.
We are joined by the Master of Ceremony Actress Cecilia Salazar and singer and son of the late Penguin Krisson Joseph.
Let's remind you of an event happening on Friday featuring accomplished pannist Darren Sheppard along with some very special guests. His work in the steelpan industry and Fonclaire Enterprise spans over four decades and will be celebrated on August 26th at the Naparima Bowl San Fernando.
Tickets cost $250. and the man of the moment Darren Sheppard joins us now ,thank you for being with us.
We wrap up today's show by telling you about Douglas Archibald's Junction Village, a production put on by the National Theatre Arts Company scheduled for Wednesday at 7:30 pm. Junction Village is an award winning comedic drama that dynamically represents rural culture in Trinidad during the 1950s.
Tickets are available at the NAPA Box office from today and we are joined by Patti Anne Ali, Resident Player of the National Theatre Arts Company.
This is how we wrap up today's show and we invite you to join us from 8:30pm this evening for ME PRIME. We leave you with an image captioned, "Offshore East coast Trinidad" from the Mohammed Family in Trinidad.