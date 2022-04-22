The Trinidad and Tobago Petroleum Dealers Association (TTPDA) has called on Minister of Finance Colm Imbert to meet with stakeholders concerning the impending increase in fuel prices.
According to the association, the increase was announced without any consultation with petroleum dealers whose businesses are set to be negatively affected.This morning we are discussing the issue with Robin Naraynsiingh -Pres. Petroleum Dealers Association.
We are now discussing the increased gas prices and one Political party is not staying silent about its rejection of the move. Movement for Social Justice leader David Abdulah is calling on the nation to join his party in a demonstration through the streets of Port-of-Spain to demand that the government rescind its decision to increase fuel prices.
Mr. Abdulah says to do nothing means that you are accepting your condition of suffering and poverty and misery so it is time to take a stand and do something.
In this Morning Edition, we are joined by Ms. Candice Antoine-Business Development Officer and Mr. Auldric Neptune President of the Police Credit Union.
In celebration of the Credit Union's transition to the new Flagship Headquarters, the credit union launched two new products – the Take 5 Vehicle Loan and the Dividend Multiplier Loan (the latter allows members to borrow up to 10 times the value of their dividends with up to 60 months to repay on very favourable terms.
In this segment we are joined by three guests, who will tell us more about Islamic Relief Worldwide
Salaheddian Aboulgasem- Head of Global Partner Development
Imtiaz Mohammed- Public Relations Officer, Concerned Muslims of T&T
Aarif Yusuf- Director of International Programs, Islamic Relief Worldwide
We chat with BIGWU General Secretary Trevor Johnson about the recent murder suicide involving an woman attached to the union. The third such incident in a few years
Now in regional developments we head to Guyana.
Leader of the Opposition Aubrey Norton says that while he is yet to receive an official invitation from President Irfaan Ali for talks, any such forum should not be restricted to constitutional matters but also include issues affecting both government and the opposition.
Norton made the statement yesterday at his first press conference since being sworn in both as a Member of Parliament and Leader of the Opposition on Wednesday.The President has said that he will soon meet with Norton to discuss matters that the constitution mandates both leaders to consult on. Those matters include the appointment of the Chancellor of the Judiciary, the Chief Justice and the Commissioner of Police.