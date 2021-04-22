Covid Measures & Work Productivity
As a result of a continuing spike in Covid-19 cases, the government implemented additional measures yesterday to curb the rate of infection. These measures have the same expiry date of May 16th as the ones imposed last week by the Ministry of Health. From today, places of worship will now be at 25%, gatherings at weddings and funerals are now reduced to ten people, no public gatherings for entertainment or concerts and the public service is now on rotation to accommodate a 50% capacity at the workplace. Let's examine the potential impact of the reduced workforce in the public sector and its impact on the economy. We were joined by Economist Dr. Vaalmikki Arjoon.
Government Implements More Covid Measures
Will the additional restrictions curb the current spike in cases that has reintroduced some of Covid-19 measures of last year? It's a question on the lips of many and some in the business sector. The entertainment industry is the latest to be added to the list of prohibitions for the next three weeks. Many small businesses in particular are calling for dialogue and assistance from the authorities to aid their chance of survival in these trying times. We were joined by Lara Quentrall-Thomas TTCSI Presiden, Martin George- Tobago Chamber President, Rampersad Sieuraj and President of the Penal Debe Chamber of Commerce.
Bocas Lit Fest
The countdown is on for the NGC Bocas Lit Fest that gets underway from tomorrow until Sunday. It's a weekend of virtual activities, learning and participation, you can check it out online @ www.bocaslitfest.com, via YouTube at Bocas Lit Fest or Facebook at Bocas Lit Fest. We have a number of highlights to discuss to get you ready for the event, we are joined by Alana-Marie Gopaul Marketing & Media Manager, Bocas Lit Fest and Andre Bagoo, Author & Category Winner of 2021 OCM Bocas Prize – Non-fiction.
The Millennial Experience
Our next guest was here about one year ago, to discuss the launch of his first book. Today he's here to discuss another book, 'The Millennial Experience ' which was launched on the first anniversary of his debut book ' The Millennial Mind'. Author and Personal Development Coach Daniel Francis has been quite busy during the pandemic; he joined us to tell us about this latest project.
India Sees World's Highest Daily Covid Cases
India has reported 314,835 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the highest one-day tally recorded anywhere in the world. Deaths rose by 2,104 in the same time period, India's worst daily toll. Here’s more from the BBC.