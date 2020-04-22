Former Minister of Legal Affairs and Member of Parliament for St. Augustine Prakash Ramadhar spoke to us. He is one of the attorneys representing the 33 Trinidad and Tobago Nationals who made their way home from Barbados on April 21st.
Most of us have already begun thinking about life post COVID-19 and things returning back to normal. So far, all indicators are showing that life may never be the same. It's just one of the psychological effects of of the pandemic. Dr. Katija Khan joined us during our Focus on the Family segment.
Children will also have to adjust to life after the pandemic and concerns have been raised about what the Ministry is doing to assist with that transition. Members of the Student Support Services Division updated us on what they are up to during the COVID-19 Pandemic.
We have all that and more including Nathanael, a gospel artist who joined us during our Artiste Forum segment.