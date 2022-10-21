In this Morning Edition, The Trinidad and Tobago Red Cross Society (TTRCS) is warning the public to be on the lookout persons pretending to work for them but are actually are engaging in fraudulent activity at local supermarkets.
Trinidad and Tobago crime continues unabated and even the Red cross Society has fallen prey. The T&T Red Cross has confirmed that the matter is now in the hands of the TTPS.
This morning we are joined by President of the TTRC, speaking with us all the way from Geneva to address this matter and Pres. of the Supermarkets Association Rajiv Diptee. Tell what exactly is happening and how much of a concern is this.
Lets chat now with the General secretary of the Prison Officers Association Lester Walcott about a M.O.A. signed with the Chief Personnel Officer yesterday on behalf of the membership.
This was done after the Association raised concerns over officer losing vacation leave and while he is here, we would also like to get an update on salary negotiations and working conditions of Prison officers.
The Credit Union Movement has been hosting celebrations all week and International Credit Union Day was commemorated yesterday, under the the, 'Empower Your Financial Future with a Credit Union'.
We are joined by some representatives of Western United Credit Union Co-operative Society Limited to tell us more about their work and services.
Welcome to Mark A. Ferrette, President, Dixie-Ann De Souza, Secretary and Sharon C. Hinds, Treasurer.
It's time for lesson three of our 2022 season of Our Patois, Our Culture. Our guests have an interesting lesson plan for us once again and let's get right into it with Michelle Mora-Foderingham, Trinidad Patois Facilitator and Nnamdi Hodge- Trinidad Patios Teacher, Caribbean Yard Campus.
Kerry John came from a musical background. His grandmother was a singer, and he inherited her talent. Kerry's attempt to voice his thoughts on paper began as a youth back in Secondary School.
His love for music is everlasting and he made it his duty to turn it into his career. In 2008, Kerry, together with Makamillion and Orlando Octave, formed theMillionaire Family, a popular music group. This is where his career officially commenced. Today he is here to tell us about his latest song 'Different".
The Woodland Dance Academy is lead by TV6's Shalene Surajbally and they have put together their third Shubh Din 3 presentation which will air on Divali night. Here now is a performance from that show, which was recorded at the Ackbar Trace Community Center.
