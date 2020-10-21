On the show, we spoke with the President of TTUTA on a numbers of topics with respect to education. We will got her views on the ongoing CXC fiasco, as well as, the $7.973 billion budget allocation to Education.
In the second hour, we placed the focus on Breast Cancer Awareness Month and discussed concerns over an increase in reported cases of Child abuse with representatives from the Children's Authority.
Masks to the World is a project with a mission to provide 2 million masks in the fight against COVID19. However, they are seeking the public's assistance in making this venture possible. Joining us was Jabarie Evans - Public Relations Officer - Masks to the World and "Connecting You" is an initiative by the Digicel Foundation to assist in bridging the gap to facilitate continued digital education opportunities for in-school youth with disabilities.
We were joined by Penny Gomez - CEO of the Digicel Foundation, Jacqui Leotaud - Principal of the Immortelle Centre and David Benjamin - Chairman of Special Olympics Trinidad and Tobago