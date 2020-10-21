On the show, we spoke with the President of TTUTA on a numbers of topics with respect to education. We will got her views on the ongoing CXC fiasco, as well as, the $7.973 billion budget allocation to Education.

In the second hour, we placed the focus on Breast Cancer Awareness Month and discussed concerns over an increase in reported cases of Child abuse with representatives from the Children's Authority.

Masks to the World is a project with a mission to provide 2 million masks in the fight against COVID19. However, they are seeking the public's assistance in making this venture possible. Joining us was Jabarie Evans - Public Relations Officer - Masks to the World and "Connecting You" is an initiative by the Digicel Foundation to assist in bridging the gap to facilitate continued digital education opportunities for in-school youth with disabilities.

We were joined by Penny Gomez - CEO of the Digicel Foundation, Jacqui Leotaud - Principal of the Immortelle Centre and David Benjamin - Chairman of Special Olympics Trinidad and Tobago

How Kennya Became Yaya Monster

When it comes to Striker Kennya Cordner you either like her or you don't. She's never been one to mince her words and has had a chequered history because of her outspoken nature.

Housing Min: 25000 Homes In 10 Years A Reality

Minister of Housing and Urban Development Pennelope Beckles speaking with Morning Edition host Fazeer Mohammed on their plan to build 25,000 homes in ten years, said the housing allocation and plans to include private contractors in housing development will make this possible along with the willpower of several other stakeholders.

Duke Promises to Defend WASA Workers

The President of the Public Services Association tells WASA workers do not believe the Public Utilities Minister, as job cuts are underway at the Authority.

TTADA Respond to Gov't Tax Removal Extension

President of The Trinidad and Tobago Automotive Dealers Association Visham Babwah speaking on Morning Edition says he feels vindicated that the tax on vehicles was set back to its original date.