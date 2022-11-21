In this episode of Morning Edition, World Cup action continues as hosts Qatar opened the 2022 FIFA World Cup yesterday and lost to Ecuador in a humbling defeat at Al Bayt.
What are your predictions for this edition of the World Cup?
Last week heavy downpours wreaked havoc in Port of Spain, resulting in flooding in parts in and out of capital city. What are the flood alleviation efforts and how is the Ministry treating with the quantity of flood runoff?
Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan joins us now.
We are joined by another government minister, Symon de Nobriga, Minister of Communications on this world television day. The impact of television in the media landscape cannot be underscored, Minister Symon de Nobriga thank you for being with us.
It's time for our Business Breakfast segment. Chris James, the President of the Tobago Hotel & Tourism Association joins us now. He recently returned from the World Travel Market in London, we will also get his views on last month's staging of Tobago Carnival.
The finals for the National Junior Arts Festival - Sanfest begins today and concludes tomorrow at SAPA. Also happening, is the National Junior Arts Festival - Sanfest and Youngstar Talent Competition on Sunday at 5:00pm. We are joined by Joey Harrynanan - Sanfest.
You just saw new music by Issa and it's called "Pictures" , he is here alongside Brucie Bruce Director of the Music Video. Issa is a Trinidadian music artist and has been in the business for quite some time. With his most recent single, Pictures, it's referred to as an anthem to all those who who are going through an experience of loss.
This is how we wrap up today's show. We leave you with an image from Bryan Narine, "Sunset from the Atlantic Ocean looking in".