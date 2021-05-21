Morning Edition: 21st May, 2021

NAPSPA ON NEW SEA DATE
Education Minister Dr. Nyan Gadsby-Dolly confirmed yesterday what most believed was inevitable due to the Covid-19 surge, an amended Secondary Entrance Assessment Exam date. It was scheduled for June 10th but now, it's carded for Thursday 1st July.
Stakeholders including TTUTA and the National Primary Schools' Principals Association voiced their views on date in the past and following yesterday's announcement, NAPSPA hopes that the new date gives the Ministry sufficient time to deal with a number of concerns including, the vaccination of staff and principals involved in administering the exam. We were joined by Carlene Hayes, President of NAPSPA.
POLICE ASSOCIATION ON SOE REGULATIONS
Tomorrow will mark one week since the Prime Minister announced a State of Emergency due to the rising Covid-19 figures. The various regulations governing the curfew and non-curfew hours have been published and gives the police added responsibility in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Commissioner Held a media conference on Monday outlining several points and seeking to clarify the role of the police during this SOE. What does the Association say? We were joined by Acting ASP Gideon Dickson President, of TTPS Social & Welfare Association and Sgt. Ancil Forde the General Secretary of the Association.
INDIAN ARRIVAL DAY MONTH
Tt's time for another Trinidad Bhojpuri lesson, we just have more lesson to go before Indian Arrival day on the 30th. Dr. Visham Bhimull the Founder of Caribbean Hindustani joins us for another lesson plan.
NAT'L DISASTER PREVENTION & PREPAREDNESS MONTH
The Atlantic Hurricane Season is due to begin in less than two weeks, where the possibility of tropical storms and other weather patterns may be more active than outside the period. As a result, Cabinet declared the month of May as the National Disaster Prevention and Preparedness Month and a multi-sectoral committee\was appointed to host a number of awareness activities. We heard more from: Anwar Baksh- Planning and Development Officer, Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management and Katherine Badloo Doerga- Chief Planning Engineer, Highways Division, Ministry of Works and Transport.
TOBAGO COVID MANAGEMENT
The latest Ministry of Health Covid Update shows 558 new cases and 10 additional deaths reported yesterday. Of that figure, four of those cases came from Tobago. The island has 100 active cases and on Wednesday recorded two additional deaths. We were joined by Tracy Davidson-Celestine the Health & Wellness Secretary at the THA.