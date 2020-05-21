There are over 300 T&T nationals onboard cruise ships trying to make their way back home however, no exemption has been granted thus far by Minister of National Security Stuart Young. We heard the story of national stuck on the ship in waters off Barbados and his mother, who is concerned about his safety.
Also on the show, we focused on the political front with commentator Ralph Maraj.
Earlier this week, Trade and Industry Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon sought to quell the concerns of those who believe this country may soon be faced with a food shortage. The Minister said that "The food imports, the basic needs imports, have been perfectly robust", reiterating that he borders were never closed to trade. However, the T&T Farmers Union is calling on the government to do more to bring down the food import bill. During the 'Stay At Home ' regulations, many citizens have reverted to kitchen gardening or 'panic farming', as a result of the uncertainty that looms with the Coronavirus Pandemic.
We looked ahead to Indian Arrival Day next week, Class will be in session with Dr. Visham Bhimull as we learn a proverb in Trinidad Bojpuri and then, a classical Indian dance performance Seema Suruj founder of the SK DANCE ACADEMY.