In this episode of Morning Edition, we are speaking with Dr. Jerome Teelucksingh, PHD. M.A, B.A., to get his views on the inauguration of President Chirstine Kangaloo, the country's 2nd female Head of State.
Its now to open the lines to hear from you our viewers on the swearing in of the new President, the lines are open at 623-1711 ext 1995.
We are now chatting with O.D.P.M. Officials Anwar Baksh, presently the Planning and Development Officer (PDO) and lead for the Mitigation Planning and Research Unit.
He will be chatting with us this morning about National Earthquake Preparedness and Resilience.
As customary on a Tuesday, we are joined live on set by TTPS Ambassador Sgt. Ancil Forde, today we will continue our discussion on school violence.
We are now speaking with Dr. Sharda Mahabir, National Coordinator, Global Environmental Fund/ Small Grants Project and Rosemary Lall, Programme Energy Officer, Environment and Disaster Management UNDP Trinidad and Tobago about The United Nations Development Programme.
Joining us now is Dr. Jeanine St. Bernard to tell us about the health effects of Saharan dust, how we should take precautions and who are most likely affected by it.
Its world forestry day today and to share a bit with us about the work they do with animals in TT are Mr. Kerry Latchman - Managing Director and Ms. Kasandra Persad - Manager of the Samsara Nature Park.
Thank you to all of our guests for joining us today, join for M.E PRIME at 8:30pm. In the mean time we leave you with this live update in Maracas.
Tags
- Manager Of The Samsara Nature Park
- Rosemary Lall
- Sharda Mahabir
- Jeanine St. Bernard
- National Coordinator
- President
- Kasandra Persad
- United Nations Development Programme
- Global Environmental Fund
- Ancil Forde
- Jerome Teelucksingh
- Kerry Latchman
- Development Officer
- Chirstine Kangaloo
- Programme Energy Officer
- Anwar Baksh
- Morning Edition
- Tv6
- Number One Morning Show Trinidad
- Trinidad And Tobago News
- Trinidad News
- Tobago News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
In this episode of Morning Edition, we are speaking with Dr. Jerome Teelucksingh, PHD. M.A,…
Chairman of the Board of the Pigeon Point Heritage Park Nyron Leung is tonight responding to…
A home set up by an NGO, in Port of Spain, now has a new computer lab to help over a dozen b…
The Rotary Club of Felicity Charlieville has given out over 4,500 wheelchairs to date, throu…
A Senior Counsel and Former President of the Law Association believes that the sooner the Ch…
World Down Syndrome Day is observed globally on March 21st, to bring awareness to the condition.
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Beyond The Tape : Monday 20th March 2023
- ENGINEERING TAKES SPOTLIGHT AT UTT
- Morning Edition: 20th March 2023
- USE PANYARD MODEL IN CRIME FIGHT SAYS NEW PRES.
- Beyond the Tape: Thursday 16th March 2023
- Beyond The Tape : Friday 17th March 2023
- ESSAY WINNER
- PIGEON POINT RESPONDS
- DPP MUST BREAK HIS SILENCE SAYS UNC
- TT PREMIER LEAGUE