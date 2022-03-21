The trade union movement continues to mobilize its supporters to show their dissatisfaction with the government's handling of key areas of national interest. On Saturday hundreds gathered for a day of prayer and discussion at Palmiste Park under the banner united to fight. This event kicked off JTUM's countdown to Labour Day observed on June 19th and said that the time for talk is over.
Michael Annisette the General Secretary of National Trade Union Centre of Trinidad and Tobago is here to ellaborate.
Internationally scientists have detected a hybrid variant of the coronavirus that has characteristics of both the delta and omicron strains has been detected in the United States and several European countries. From today 4.5 million people in the Chinese city of Jilin will be paced on lockdown to help curb the spread of a major coronavirus outbreak.
Meanwhile in other parts of the world, Covid-19 restrictions and protocols are being lifted even in the Caribbean. Locally, protocols remain in effect with the exception of the no mask rule if in a vehicle with family members. On Sunday the Ministry of Health reported 219 new cases and four additional deaths....where should our focus be given the numbers?.
Dr. Nicole Ramlachan Geneticist Consultant at Genix Diagnostics joins us on this edition via Zoom.
For today's Business Breakfast, we tell you more about the eight edition of the Pigeon Peas festival which takes place on April 2nd and 3rd at St. John's Parish Hall, Church Street, Diego Martin Main Road. It begins at 9 am and curbside pickup is available for all your favourite pigeon peas delicacies.
Florence Warrick-Joseph and Myrtle Joseph of the Upper Cemetery Street Residents Association chimes us in on more.
We now focus on the work of the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative Head and Secretariat Sherwin Long. They are hosting an online event on Wednesday entitled Digging Deeper: Addressing Mining Sector Challenges in Trinidad and Tobago. It begins at 10 am and expected to bring together a panel of local and international experts who will unpack the way forward for the mining and quarrying sector.
Mr. Long is here with us to tell us more about what we can expect.
Adrian Clement, the founder and Managing Director of Excel Success Academy in this edition speaks about the opening of this new school. Registration is ongoing for their term three classes scheduled to begin on April 19th. The organization is a non-profit, private primary-secondary school that has been offering after-school mentorship and success coaching programs for the past seven years.
As we continue to highlight women during international women's month, let's tell you about Marie Olivia's Homemade Sauce. It was founded in 2012 by Antonia Marie Olivia Wall. They offer three products ; Garlic Sauce , Tamarind Sauce and Chadon Beni Sauce a representation of our indigenous flavours and Trinbagonian culture. Ms. Wall joins us now to tell usw more about her business, good morning and thank you for being with us.