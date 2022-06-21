On today's Morning Edition, we are joined by Consultant Clinical Psychologist and University Lecturer, Dr. Katija Khan with a focus on the bloodshed reported over the weekend. In one incident three men were gunned down in their car after leaving a fete, a mother was bludgeoned to death at her Siparia home, a man was also stabbed with a broken bottle in Point Fortin during an altercation.
A Moruga shopkeeper was killed during a robbery, another man was shot dead in St. James … he later died. Several murders occurred over the past days and to discuss crime and our society with us is Dr. Khan.
Thousands of workers gathered at Charlie King Junction in Fyzabad for Labour Day celebrations on Sunday and "voted" that they no longer had confidence in the leadership of Dr. Keith Rowley as Prime Minister and his Government.
Declaring Charlie King Junction the "worker's parliament", Oilfields Workers' Trade Union (OWTU) president general Ancel Roget "moved" the no-confidence motion for a number of reasons including the significantly declining standard of living of citizens, increased fuel prices and taxes, Government's "complete disregard" for the pain and suffering of ordinary working people by overseeing and consenting to the retrenchment of thousands of workers and plans to send home thousands of others. To give us his perspective on this is Political Analyst Dr. Bishnu Ragoonath.
We are now joined Sergeant Jacey Small who was awarded the second place prize for Top Community Policing Officer in the Caribbean by the Association of Caribbean Commissioner's of Police sponsored by Amalgamated Security Services Limited.
The ceremony was held at the Media Room, on the 2nd floor of the Police Administration Building, on the Corner of Edward and Sackville Streets Port-of-Spain.
He has received numerous awards from the US Embassy and other institutions. Today he will be discussing Community Policing, and the Awards, Police Youth clubs, community intervention Patrols and School Violence Intervention Initiatives.
The National Petroleum Marketing Company (NP), has launched a new line of lightweight liquified petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders, that are available in 5 and 10 kilogram (kg) sizes, making them much easier to lift and carry.
According to an Express Article by Andrea Perez Sobers, the new cylinders are not only lightweight, but they are also translucent so customers can see when the cooking gas needs to be replaced.
Over the last few days, social media has been abuzz about the new look and how easy it now is for women to lift the gas cylinder.
Np says the best aspect of the lightweight cylinder is that it is safer because the carbon fibre material that the cylinder is manufactured from will ensure that it never explodes.
In this segment, we chat with Robindranath Naraynsingh, President of the Petroleum Dealers Association and Derek Joseph, President of the Petroleum Dealers Co-operative Society about their thoughts and concerns about this new initiative.
The Route 1 Maxi Taxi Association is giving thanks to workers for coming through the Covid-19 Pandemic. They will be honouring workers next Saturday at a concert at NAPA. JTUM, the Medical Association and the nurses association will also be at the event .
To tell us more we are joined by Secretary Route 1 Maxi Taxi Drivers Association, Everel Archibald.
