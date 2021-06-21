POLITICAL LANDSCAPE
We had the Labour Day holiday, the Prime Minister's address and an extended Sunday curfew under the emergency regulations all in one weekend. Dr. Rowley gave an update on the country's vaccine acquisition and maintained that this country's borders could reopen by Mid-July, a month that can be very hopeful to the business community. We got the view of Political Leader of the MSJ David Abdulah these matters and more.
BUDDIES IN ACTION
Even in the aftermath of important legislation getting approval in the parliament regarding pepper spray and sexual offences, comes concern as the TTPS continues to its search for Kadija Flament. According to the Head of the Gender-Based Violence Union Senior Superintendent Clair Guy-Alleyne, there are still twenty women missing from the list of those reported missing in 2021.Businessman and Former Head of the Supermarkets Association Balliram Maharaj has written to the Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds with a proposal for the ' Buddies in Action Programme'. Mr. Maharaj was here to tell us more about his multi-sectorial plan aimed creating a safer environment for our women.
BUSINESS BREAKFAST JUS CURLS
We were joined by Entrepreneur Carla Beckles, the Chief Executive Officer of Jus Curls. It's a company formed simply out of love for her daughter Israel according to Beckles and comes out of the desire, to embrace naturally afro-textured hair. Jus curls was launched on August 2nd 2018 and now has a company line of seven products, Ms. Beckles joined us.
ME ROUNDTABLE
Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley addressed the nation last Saturday and his main talking points were about vaccines, curfews and possible reopening of the borders. Let's invite our panel to share with us their takeaway from the Prime Minister's address, we were joined by: Kemuel Pascall- Fmr. National Youth Parliamentarian, Ariel Saunders- Fmr. Independent Candidate in the 2020 Local Gov't Bye- Electionand Shanta Seepersad- Fmr. National Youth Parliamentarian.
TOKYO OLYMPIC UPDATE
As we know the first of two Olympic trials scheduled for Sunday was cancelled as a result of the extended curfew hours. There's been much talk surrounding this year's staging of the Olympic Games as safety concerns continue to mount as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. Is the T&T Olympic Committee concerned over safety and preparedness? We were joined by TTOC President Brian Lewis.