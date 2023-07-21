Morning Edition: 21st July 2023

In this episode of Morning Edition, we have Dr. Denise Tsoiafatt-Angus, Innovative Democratic Alliance (IDA) Leader here to discuss the explosive allegations made in the Tobago House of Assembly (THA).
Questions are now being raised over the conduct of the presiding officer in the Tobago House Of Assembly, following Chief Secretary Farley Augustine explosive allegations in the assembly.
We continue our discussion talking politics, we are talking economy, and we are talking Tobago with Economist Vanus James.
The Archdiocese of Port-of-Spain is bringing the life and energy of the 2023 World Youth Day pilgrimage to youth of T&T with a series of activities ahead of the international gathering in Lisbon, Portugal August 1st- 6th.
To tell us about more the upcoming commission of the World Youth Day pilgrimage at Holy Faith Convent is Taresa Best- Committee Member and Haleigh Jardine.
Egyptian artist Mohammed Tarek is in T&T for the first time and he is about to put on his first ever concert, at SAPA tonight. The UAE singer is one of the most popular Muslim artists on social media with over 65 million views on you-tube. Here to tell us more about the event is Mohammed Tarek and his manager Mohammed Al Mahdi.
Welcome to the Sporting Edition with a focus on the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League.
Stay tuned as later on in the show we will reveal the winners of the TV6 Republic Bank CPL Trivia Promotion over the past two weeks.
This morning Dinesh Mahabir who is the Head Coach of TTCB Premiership 1 Champions Clarke Road joins us via Zoom.
