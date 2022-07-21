A call from the Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh for businesses to maintain sanitization and handwashing stations.
Speaking at the Ministry of Health's weekly COVID-19 media conference, the Minister said he and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Roshan Parasram were part of a group discussing the lifting of the mask mandate on Sunday where they noted that many businesses were no longer requiring people to sanitize their hands.
While the law does not mandate people sanitize their hands on entry, he urged business owners to continue the practice just as they continue mask-wearing. To speaking with us on this and call and on the lifting of the mask mandate and its impact on business is the President of the San Fernando Business Association Daphne Bartlett.
Residents in South Trinidad continue to be affected by a landslip that has disrupted the water supply in some areas. The landslide displaced a 16-inch diameter transmission pipeline, located at St. Julien Road, Princes Town. To give us an update on the situation this morning, is councilor Latchmi Narine Ramdhan.
We are now joined by Criminologist and Author Darius Figuera to get his perspective on the Prime Minister declaring crime in TT a public health issue.
Speaking at a news conference on Monday morning the Prime Minister addressed what he referred to as a "plethora of violent and unacceptable conduct," that had been observed throughout the country in recent times describing as a crisis. Let's hear now from Mr. Figueira to get his view.
This event is intended to engage Trinbagonian citizens and encourage them to consider the benefits of migrant integration in Trinidad. It will target passers-by at select locations in Port-of-Spain, Cunupia and San Fernando. Street Theatre captures audiences in a unique way in that a stage appears where one would least expect.
For this activity, a cohort of actors will assemble at different locations and use tableau images, call and response techniques, signage, and flier distribution to deliver messages. Each engagement will be approximately sixty minutes long and the locations should allow the performers to engage with at least 1000 pedestrians and travelers at each location. To tell us more is Derron Sandy the Artistc Director of the 2 cents Movement.
On July 30th, 2022, Gospel Recording Artiste - Mekaiel will be hosting a benefit concert for his father, Singing Evangelist Tony Gonzales, titled "This Is The Day". It will be a celebration of gospel music and the ministry of Tony Gonzales. To tells us more about the event is Mekaiel himself.
Thank you for viewing and we invite you to join us for ME PRIME this evening at 8:30 pm. We leave you with this closing image, captioned 'View from the Rio Claro Substance Abuse Prevention and Rehabilitation Haven' from Nigel Maharaj.