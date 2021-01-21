Patriotic Energies and Technologies limited has been given yet another extension, two weeks to secure financing for acquisition of the refinery's assets. They've been given up to Friday 5th February to produce from Credit Suisse a firm binding agreement to finance for Patriotic, the acquisition price of US$500 million dollars for the refinery.
The Leader of the Opposition Kamla Persad-Bissessar says the extension given reeks of gross stupidity and shows that the 'mother of all mamaguy' continues.
We got some reactions to this latest development, Dr. Roger Hosein economist based at UWI, Kevin Ramnarine Former Energy Minister with the People's Partnership and Mariano Browne, Economist and Former PNM Gov't Minister.
The Soca Monarch is definitely happening says International Soca Monarch Creative Director Simon Baptiste. The competition will comprise of live and pre-recorded interviews with TV6 being one of the main partners for this initiative. Who is it opened to and what are the guidelines to ensure that all Covid-19 protocols are adhered to? Simon Baptiste joined us.
Jyrus Melody, from T&T is based in Hollywood California. He migrated to Atlanta and formed part of group that explored the sounds of the Caribbean. Now a solo act, he continues to pursue a career as a writer, singer and Producer.
Trinbagonian musician Kalpee is kickstarting the new year with his uplifting, acoustic version of his well-received Feel Good Playlist Vol.1 EP. He's also sharing the official video for 'Climb' both available now on FVP Records via Absolute Label Services.
Directed by long-time friend and collaborator Azriel Bahadoor, and released last Friday January 15, the 'Climb' official video was shot in Trinidad & Tobago. Featuring fellow Trinbagonians Freetown Collective - 'Climb' was the first song Kalpee wrote after his near death car accident in September 2019; writing and producing the track helped him find relief from the trauma.
Kalpee Musician, Muhammad Muwakil Lead vocalist, Freetown Collective, Lou Lyons
Lead guitarist Freetown Collective spoke to Fazeer and in our final interview segment, staying with our entertainment focus. This time with Umi Marcano who is getting ready to release an album. His first single ' Why' is based on a deeper reflection of himself, revealing emotions that would not have otherwise been made public. 'Why' is available on all platforms and Umi joined us.