The country's vaccination rate has finally reached fifty percent of the population, this was revealed at Saturday's Media Conference hosted by the Ministry of Health. Also announced was the lifting of restrictions on beaches, rivers and the under 12 population who are now allowed to enter safe zones even thought they are unvaccinated.
Let's get the views of Dr. Nicole Ramlachan- Geneticist Consultant and Associate Professor of Biotechnology at UTT on this and also the report laid in the parliament by the committee tasked to investigate the treatment of Covid-19 patients in hospital.
Focussing on what's happening in the business community. The Confederation of Regional Business Chambers raises concern over Global inflation and its impact locally. A Central Brank report states " Inflation Headline to 3.6 per cent year-on-year in November 2021, from 1.8 per cent in June 2021. Food inflation also accelerated during the period to 6.1 per cent year-on-year in November 2021 from 5.1 per cent in June 2021."
Vivek Charran, Chairman of the Confederation of Regional Business Chambers joins us now to discuss these and other matters.
It's time for our Business Breakfast segment with the support of Value Optical. We are joined by Derwin M. Howell Executive Director of Republic Bank Limited. ' The Art of Banking ' is a competition for emerging artists residing in one of the RBL's operating territories. It runs from February 1 – March 31 and you can also check out the website.
International Mother Tongue or Mother Language day is being observed Using technology for multilingual learning: Challenges and opportunities.According to the United Nations its an annual commemoration to promote linguistic and cultural diversity and multi-lingualism. Here on the Morning Edition we love to explore various cultures inclusive of languages that comprise of our diverse society. Here to help us connect some of linkages in relation to languages and our society is Dr. Visham Bhimull who is no stranger to this programme and his mentor Motilal Marhe who is a Dutch Linguist, Author and Surinamese Cultural Activist.