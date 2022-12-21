In this episode of Morning Edition, Political Analyst Derek Ramsamooj joins us as we take a look at the landscape locally where there is a lot happening in CARICOM as well as and regionally, with our CARICOM neighbours.
The country's crime situation continues to be worrying, as it soars to record numbers. The availability and use of firearms is a strategic focus of the government and earlier this week, the Minister of National Security received a draft policy of the Firearm User's Licences and the National Border Security policy which will be submitted to cabinet for approval.
The business community is one section of the population who has been vocal about the crime situation as often times, they themselves are the target.
Peter George joins us, founder of Trent Restaurants Limited. We will also get his view on the post-covid economy and his outlook heading into the new year.
Our next guest was honoured last week for her work with the international society of family law at their Caribbean regional conference in Tobago.
For years Mrs. Hazel Thompson-Ahye has been a guest championing the cause of children and restorative justice. She is also an attorney and an independent Senator in the parliament.
Have we made significant strides when it comes to restorative justice and where are we as a society, when it comes to the legal policy applied to family relationships with respect to protecting our children.
This is how we wrap up today's show and, we leave you with another look at that submission captured Aranguez in the early morning from Abdur Rahman Mohammed.