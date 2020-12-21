In this December 21st, 2020 edition of the Morning Edition, we took your calls on the political landscape. Your thoughts on the Opposition's stance on the Procurement legislation, the government's handling of the Migrant situation.

A total of six teams contested Last Monday's (December 14th) Public Services Association election however, it is the incumbent Watson Duke who once again came out victorious. One of the opposing team leaders Nixon Callender has indicted his willingness to legally challenge the results of the election. What's next for the PSA and for members, have their Covid-19 concerns been addressed? Watson Duke joined us.

The impact of Covid-19 has affected the lives of families worldwide and locally organizations are doing what they can to assist the most vulnerable affected. The recently launched Khair foundation is an initiative of Imtiaz Mohammed and his family, they are teaming up with the Islamic Development Bank to provide some medical hampers for those in need. President of the Foundation Imtiaz Mohammed joined us.

We were joined by local entrepreneur Donna- May Bain Founder of Premium Value Stores Limited  Online Shopping Centre. They are currently enrolling persons for their "Be Exclusive" Gift Card Membership, which comes to an end on December 31st.  What offers do they have for their members and how has business been during the pandemic?

Tis the season for some cooking!  We've had Chef Jason Peru on the show sharing some of his knowledge with us earlier during the pandemic, well now he's expanding his base even further with his book The Impregnation of Flavour. It's described as a meeting point of international culinary concepts with Caribbean ingredients and staples. It's available physically at The Candice Mohan Salon TT at One Woodbrook Place.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Don’t Be A Scrooge About Refinery: MSJ

Don’t Be A Scrooge About Refinery: MSJ

MSJ political leader David Abdullah is calling on the Government to give the nation a Christmas gift by deciding to sell the State-owned refinery and port at Point-a-Pierre to the company owned by the Oilfields Workers Trade Union.

Protest at TT Washington Embassy

Protest at TT Washington Embassy

The death toll from the Guiria shipwreck has risen to 31, in its aftermath Venezuelans in the US protest at T&T's embassy in Washington.

Sales Down

Sales Down

In Tobago the consumer spend is not like last year, despite some groceries and other shopping venues being busy. This from President of the Tobago Hotel and Tourism Association Chris James