In this December 21st, 2020 edition of the Morning Edition, we took your calls on the political landscape. Your thoughts on the Opposition's stance on the Procurement legislation, the government's handling of the Migrant situation.
A total of six teams contested Last Monday's (December 14th) Public Services Association election however, it is the incumbent Watson Duke who once again came out victorious. One of the opposing team leaders Nixon Callender has indicted his willingness to legally challenge the results of the election. What's next for the PSA and for members, have their Covid-19 concerns been addressed? Watson Duke joined us.
The impact of Covid-19 has affected the lives of families worldwide and locally organizations are doing what they can to assist the most vulnerable affected. The recently launched Khair foundation is an initiative of Imtiaz Mohammed and his family, they are teaming up with the Islamic Development Bank to provide some medical hampers for those in need. President of the Foundation Imtiaz Mohammed joined us.
We were joined by local entrepreneur Donna- May Bain Founder of Premium Value Stores Limited Online Shopping Centre. They are currently enrolling persons for their "Be Exclusive" Gift Card Membership, which comes to an end on December 31st. What offers do they have for their members and how has business been during the pandemic?
Tis the season for some cooking! We've had Chef Jason Peru on the show sharing some of his knowledge with us earlier during the pandemic, well now he's expanding his base even further with his book The Impregnation of Flavour. It's described as a meeting point of international culinary concepts with Caribbean ingredients and staples. It's available physically at The Candice Mohan Salon TT at One Woodbrook Place.