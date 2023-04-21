In this Episode of Morning Edition, CARICOM leaders are moving to ban the public's use of assault weapons and promise to write the US government to demand a stronger effort to prevent the flow of guns into the region.
Joining us to talk about this and other firearm related matters is Attorney and Director of the Firearms Training Institute in Chaguanas, Nyree Alfonso.
CARICOM judges have come under fire for granting bail to murder accused, the statement has not been sitting well with the legal fraternity across the Caribbean.
Not just in Trinidad, uproar is rising across CARICOM.
In the Bahamas FORMER Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis questioned why Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis did not defend the Bahamian judiciary after another Caribbean leader slammed Bahamian judges.
The World Conference of Mayors will be paying tribute to the Point Fortin Borough Day celebrations alongside the BP Renegades, Saturday 29th at the Clifton Hill Beach Resort.
Here to tell us more about the event is Former Point Fortin Mayor Francis Bertrand and President of the National Policy Alliance in Canada Mr. Allister Coward.
Switching gears a bit now. Last week Friday we would have demonstrate a few self defense skills one can use, whenever they are in danger. Today we are going to provide some more safety tips but with a twist.
Joining us now on set is Grandmaster Major Sarwan Boodram, Founder of Combat Readiness Survival Tactics.
Great things are coming out of the East, Phase Six La Horquetta to be exact, as the Powerful United Football Academy (PUFA) will be participating in the largest youth football tournament called Gothia Youth World Cup held in Sweden.
Here to tell us more about the tournament is Nyron Jones founder and head coach of the academy, coach Yohan Singh and Psychologist Sheresa Steeple.
Thank you to all of our guests for joining us today, join us this evening for M.E PRIME, bye for now.