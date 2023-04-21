In this Episode of Morning Edition, CARICOM leaders are moving to ban the public's use of assault weapons and promise to write the US government to demand a stronger effort to prevent the flow of guns into the region.

Joining us to talk about this and other firearm related matters is Attorney and Director of the Firearms Training Institute in Chaguanas, Nyree Alfonso.

CARICOM judges have come under fire for granting bail to murder accused, the statement has not been sitting well with the legal fraternity across the Caribbean.

Not just in Trinidad, uproar is rising across CARICOM. 

In the Bahamas FORMER Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis questioned why Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis did not defend the Bahamian judiciary after another Caribbean leader slammed Bahamian judges.

The World Conference of Mayors will be paying tribute to the Point Fortin Borough Day celebrations alongside the BP Renegades, Saturday 29th at the Clifton Hill Beach Resort.

Here to tell us more about the event is Former Point Fortin Mayor Francis Bertrand and President of the National Policy Alliance in Canada Mr. Allister Coward.

Switching gears a bit now. Last week Friday we would have demonstrate a few self defense skills one can use, whenever they are in danger. Today we are going to provide some more safety tips but with a twist.

Joining us now on set is Grandmaster Major Sarwan Boodram, Founder of Combat Readiness Survival Tactics.

Great things are coming out of the East, Phase Six La Horquetta to be exact, as the Powerful United Football Academy (PUFA) will be participating in the largest youth football tournament called Gothia Youth World Cup held in Sweden.

Here to tell us more about the tournament is Nyron Jones founder and head coach of the academy, coach  Yohan Singh and Psychologist Sheresa Steeple.

Thank you to all of our guests for joining us today, join us this evening for M.E PRIME, bye for now.

Tags

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

ACW RETURNS APRIL 30TH

ACW RETURNS APRIL 30TH

The All Caribbean Wrestling will be returning to this country at the end of the month.

Promoters of the event say they will be building on the hype of Wrestlemania as they continue to embark on the journey of educating the public about the business of sport entertainment.

TOBAGO JAZZ

TOBAGO JAZZ

The Tobago Jazz Experience starts today with gospel performances, dubbed The Holy Land Experience. Speaking with the media this week Tourism Secretary Tashia Burris gave patrons an idea on what they can expect.

MAKE FIREBREAKS TO PROTECT YOUR HOME

MAKE FIREBREAKS TO PROTECT YOUR HOME

People have a responsibility to protect their homes from the destruction of bush fires.

And while the law can prosecute some people for failing to follow fire safety measures like securing fire permits and making fire traces, everyone should take it upon themselves to make around their homes safe.

FARLEY'S WIFE STOPPED BY LICENSING

FARLEY'S WIFE STOPPED BY LICENSING

THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine on earlier in the week lambasted the work of Licensing officers on the roads of Tobago, Thursday admitted that his wife was stopped by officers in Tobago and he later arrived on the scene to treat with the matter. The Chief Secretary made the disclosure to TV6, during an interview with Morning Edition host, Marlan Hopkinson.