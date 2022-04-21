This morning we are discussing the economic activity in city the of San Fernando, how things have been going for the business community, how shoppers responded to the Easter long weekend and back to school sales. We will also discuss the concerns of the business community and what can be done to address crime and security. With us is the President San Fernando Business Chamber Kiran Singh.
In this Morning Edition we are discussing, World Autism Awareness Month which is internationally recognised in April every year, encouraging Member States of the United Nations to take measures to raise awareness about people with autism throughout the world. Let's join Dr. Sarah Soo-Hon the Public Relations Officer of the Autistic Society of Trinidad and Tobago to hear about what they have been able to accomplish during the month and what are some of their plans going forward now that April is coming to a end.
We are joined by Embau Moheni: President of NJAC and Ivy Joseph: Sister of Basil Davis (First Martyr of the T&T Revolution of 1970) to tell sus about an event which will present reflections on the Life and Times of Basil Davis, the significance of 21 April and some relevant cultural items.
In this segment we are also joined by TOBAGO businessman Laurence Hislop who says he is ready to work hard and serve the people in his role as Government Senator. His appointment came after the Prime Minister's cabinet reshuffle earlier this year. Mr. Hislop entered politics in 2021 as the People's National Movement's candidate for the Mason Hall/Moriah electoral district in the December 6 Tobago House of Assembly election.
Trinidad and Tobago's Aaron Antoine takes the Gold at the 2022 CARIFTA Games. A national junior record clearance of 2.16 metres earned Antoine gold in the Boys Under-20 high jump, his personal best in the high jump.
Earlier this year he emerged as the standout athlete at the National Association of Athletics Administrations Preparation Meet #2 in Tobago and he joins us to tell us more about his experience and his goals moving ahead.
St. Lucia's Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs confirms a total of 38 new cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday 20th April.
These samples were processed on Tuesday April 19th from a total of 201 samples of which 176 samples were from the Ezra Long Laboratory and 25 samples from the Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited.
These samples were collected from April 15, 2022 to April 19, 2022. This number of positive cases makes up 18.9% of all the samples processed on that date.
These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 23, 161.
Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 8 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19. This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 81. Currently, there are 5 positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital.