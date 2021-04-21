TTRN on Surge in Covid Cases
The country's Covid-19 cases continue to rise, with April giving us a count of over one thousand cases thus far. The Ministry of Health reported 171 new cases, eleven of those are from Tobago. There are 982 active positive cases, Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley remains one of those cases.
Officials say there are 287 people in State quarantine facilities, 718 people in home self-isolation and 86 patients at hospital. The Ministry maintains that vaccination is the only way to better protect yourself from the virus. The latest inoculation count stood at 19,475 as of 4 pm yesterday. The President of the Registered Nurses Association joined us now.
Former Health Minister On Covid Surge
Sticking with news of Health we were joined by Former Minister of Health under the United National Congress Dr. Fuad Khan via Zoom.
Ramadan During Covid
It's a special time for the Muslim community, as they are already into the sacred month of Ramadan. It's a period of fasting and prayer where believers focus on one of the five pillars of Islam. It is set to culminate on May 13th with the Eid-Ul-Fitr festival and is observed during the ninth month of the Islamic Calendar.
During this period, The Islamic Da'wah Movement T&T has embarked on a public education drive for Islam Awareness month. They will be distributing free Qur'ans to interested non-Muslims as well as a free autobiography of the Prophet Muhammad. The IDM has been existing for more than 30 years, we were joined by its President Mirza Ali-Mohammed.
Export Centres Company Limited
The mandate of Export Centres Company Limited is to advance the craft industry and to establish a permanent home for local artisans. They have another round of training coming up beginning on April 26th, via Zoom. It's the Cycle II Online Craft Training Programme, free of charge and we were joined via Zoom by Susan Narine Training & Development Manager.
Let's Talk Thursdays Webinar
The ' Let's Talk Thursdays' webinbar series continues on the 29th with a focus on Human Trafficking. The effort is hosted by the Institute for Critical Thinking at the University of the West Indies. Launched in January 2021, the ten-series features live, strategic dialogues on issues specific to the development of Trinidad and Tobago and linked to the theme of migration across the Caribbean region. Just about every sector is targeted in these discussions and participation can be accessed through a Zoom invitation upon registration with UWI's Institute of Critical Thinking (ICT) or viewed via a live stream on the I am Here: Borders of Hope Facebook page. We were joined by Christa Sankarsingh of the Institute for Critical Thinking.
Volcanic Update
Let's focus on regional news, our Journalist Alicia Boucher joined us now via Zoom from St. Vincent and the Grenadines