The Prime Minister chaired the first meeting of the Covid-19 recovery team yesterday. We got the view of Economist Indera Sagewan.
Also, we got your views on government's efforts in the fight against COVID-19.
We had our customary discussion with Acting Superintendent of the TTPS, Wayne Mystar.
Fifty years ago today, the government declared a state of emergency and curfew, as the Black Power Movement was on the verge of something revolutionary. Demands were being made for inclusion on several levels including state ownership, which saw the two main ethic groups in this country unite like never before. We were joined by President of NJAC Bro. Embau Moheni and shared his thoughts on the commemoration.
And later on we placed the focus on Mical "Teja" Williams and his latest release in our Artiste's Forum.