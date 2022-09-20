Morning Edition: 20th September 2022

We are joined by Political Leader of the MSJ David Abdulah to get his reaction to the call by the President of the Industrial Court Deborah Thomas Felix for Labour and Government to return to the tripartite arrangement.
She made the call during her speech at the reopening ceremony of the Industrial Court yesterday, but first lets replay the story done by TV6 Reporter Urvashi Tewarie Roopnarine who covered the event.
We are now joined by Rishi Mohansingh - Entomologist (Ag.), Ministry of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries to discuss a new pest that damages tomato plants by mining and boring into buds, stems, leaves and fruits. Affected fruits become unmarketable and can result in 80 - 100% crop loss.
Joining us now is Estate Police Association president Deryck Richardson to talk about his call for better protection of his members. This after Two Allied Security Company Estate Police officers were gunned down whilst conducting Cash in Transit vehicles at Pennywise La Romaine branch yesterday.
They were in a vehicle which was not designed for such a duty. According to Mr. Richardson the EPA has been calling for a decrease in taxes and duties on bullet resistant vests for all estate police officers.
Sgt. Ancil Forde is with us on set. The news continues to be flooded with stories crime and violence but, there are also times where the relationship with the media can assist the TTPS with information. Collaboration with the media in the fight against crime is going to be our focus and thank you Sgt. for being with us once again.
Here to tell us more about what prompted the move and where we are at in reducing the use of tobacco consumption are Gerren Collymore - Manager, Tobacco Control Unit, Ministry of Health and Dr. Mark West – Specialist Medical Officer, Lung Cancer and Thoracic Malignancy Unit, North Central Regional Health Authority.
We are joined by Public Relations Officer Neeca Brathwaite and Chair of organizing committee Stephen John Jr.